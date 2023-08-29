Maharashtra: Palghar police nab wanted murder accused with the help of tattoo

Palghar, Aug 29 (PTI) A tattoo helped the police nab a murder accused from Uttar Pradesh who was wanted in connection with the killing of a man in Maharashtra's Palghar district in 2016, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The police on Sunday arrested Shiv Bhayya (28), a main accused wanted for the murder of a 21-year-old man, from Chitrakoot in Uttar Pradesh, senior inspector Sahuraj Ranavare said.

Bhayya along with three others had allegedly strangled to death Subashchandra alias Bhalu Ramsagar Gupta over a quarrel in March 2016, he said.

The accused packed the victim's body in a gunny bag and stole his jewellery and his motorcycle, the official said.

Advertisment

An offence under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code was registered and the police subsequently arrested three of the accused, he said.

During a probe into the pending cases, the police received got a tip-off that the wanted accused, who had been on the run for more than seven years, was in Majra Chillimal Rajapur in Chirtrakoot, the official said.

The police received details about the accused's tattoo and a blurry photo of him, he said.

The accused has removed some of portion of the tattoo that had his name, but kept three stars on his arm, which led the police to identify him, the official added. PTI COR ARU