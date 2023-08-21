Maharashtra: Palghar ZP member held for forging MP's letterhead, signature to sanction projects worth Rs 10 cr

Palghar, Aug 21 (PTI) The police have arrested a member of the Palghar zilla parishad in Maharashtra for allegedly forging the letterhead and signature of MP Rajendra Gavit to sanction projects worth Rs 10 crore for the district, an official said on Monday.

Based on a complaint lodged by Gavit, the police on Saturday arrested Habib Sheikh, who is also the chairman of Jawhar Urban Co-operative Bank, under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, senior inspector Sanjay Bramhane said.

Sheikh allegedly forged the MP's letterhead and his signature to get development works worth Rs 10 crore sanctioned for the district, he said.

When the works were referred to Gavit, he was surprised as he had never recommended these works. He then approached the police with a complaint of forgery, the official said. PTI COR ARU