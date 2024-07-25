Maharashtra panel seeks death sentence for accused held for rape-murder of woman

Thane, Jul 25 (PTI) Maharashtra Women Commission chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Thursday met family members of a woman who was raped and killed early this month in Thane district, and later said the panel has demanded the death sentence for the culprits.

The Navi Mumbai-based woman (30), who had a domestic dispute with her in-laws, left her matrimonial house after an argument with them on July 6 and took shelter at a hill top temple in the Shilphata area of Thane district.

Three persons, including a priest at the temple, allegedly raped and killed her, according to the police. They were subsequently arrested.

Chakankar on Thursday visited family members of the victim and later held a meeting with the police team probing the horrifying incident.

Addressing the media, the women commission chairperson said the panel is keeping a close tab on the progress of the probe, which she said, is moving in the right direction.

She maintained that to curb such heinous crimes, the commission has demanded the death sentence for the three arrested accused.

Chakankar pushed for early filing of the chargesheet by the police and speedy trial in the case to ensure timely justice for the woman's family.

Asked about the victim's in-laws role in the crime, she said the police will probe this aspect also.

She said for women in distress and facing domestic violence, there are One Stop Centres (OSCs) which provide support to such victims.

However, many women do not know about the existence of such centres established to support those affected by violence in private and public spaces and there was a need to spread awareness about them, said Chakankar.

Possibly the Navi Mumbai-based woman did not know about such centres and that is why she took shelter in a temple, she said.

Chakankar appealed to women facing domestic violence to immediately approach police at their especially designated 'Bharosa Cell' for assistance and relief. PTI COR RSY