Maharashtra: Pankaj Bhoyar replaces Sanjay Savkare as Bhandara guardian minister

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Pankaj Bhoyar has been appointed as new guardian minister of Bhandara district in place of incumbent Sanjay Savkare. Textile minister Savkare has been relieved of Bhandara's charge and appointed as a co-guardian minister of Buldhana district, said an order issued on Monday night by the General Administration Department's deputy secretary Dilip Deshpande.

In Maharashtra, ministers are assigned the responsibility of a district as `guardian minister' besides their government portfolios.

Savkare said the distance between his home district Jalgaon and Bhandara made it difficult for him to handle the responsibility of Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra.

"I had conveyed my difficulties to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, following which the decision was taken," he told reporters.

Bhoyar thanked the BJP leadership for recognising his work and entrusting me with the new responsibility, and said he would ensure good governance and development in Bhandara.

Meanwhile, Narendra Bhondekar, a Shiv Sena MLA from Bhandara, alleged that Savkare was under pressure to step down. "For the last 10 to 15 days, I had been hearing that Savkare himself was unwilling to continue as Bhandara's guardian minister due to certain difficulties," Bhondekar said.

Savkare did not release sufficient funds for developmental works in Bhandara despite several demands and administrative provisions, he alleged, adding that guardian ministers should be residents of the same district. PTI ND KRK