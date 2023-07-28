Maharashtra: Party workers got demoralised due to lack of backing from leader, says CM Shinde in jibe at Uddhav

Mumbai, Jul 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday took a swipe at Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray by saying (party) workers did not get backing during hard times and this had demoralised them.

Shinde also said Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray solidly backed party workers.

He was addressing a press conference after former Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation corporator Mangesh Satamkar joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena from the Thackeray faction.

"When a party worker, office bearer is in trouble, there is an expectation that our leader should back him and provide moral support. Many people say....whenever there were hard times, the backing is not there and the worker gets demoralised," Shinde said.

More than a dozen corporators from the Thackeray faction have joined Shinde since the Shiv Sena split in June last year. PTI PR BNM BNM