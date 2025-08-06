Maharashtra: Penal action suggested for obstructing farm and water road constructions

Mumbai, Aug 6 (PTI) Members of a Maharashtra government committee have suggested imposing fines on individuals who obstruct the construction of farm and water roads despite consent from farmers, and criminal action in extreme cases.

These suggestions were made by a committee tasked with drafting the comprehensive plan for farm and water roads at a meeting chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday.

The minister stated that a comprehensive plan for strengthening the farm and water roads will be finalised by the end of September.

"By the end of September, the final report will be submitted to the Cabinet," Bawankule said.

He emphasised the need for strict punitive measures against individuals who obstruct the road construction process.

A statement from Bawankule's office said that despite 90 per cent of farmers' consent, road construction is often hindered by opposition from a small percentage.

"Members of the committee have suggested imposing fines on those causing delays and even invoking section 353 of the Indian Penal Code in extreme cases," he added.

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar suggested punitive action against those who obstruct road constructions and collection of road construction costs, and, if necessary, invoking section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty).

Rural Development Minister Jaykumar Gore emphasised the need for a legal provision to take action against individuals who obstruct the roads.

BJP MLA Satyajit Deshmukh raised concerns regarding funding for the plan and proposed the creation of a separate budget head. He also suggested exploring funding opportunities through the District Planning and Development Committee (DPDC) and the Employment Guarantee Scheme, according to an official release.

A suggestion was also made to exclude water and farm roads from MNREGA. PTI MR NSK