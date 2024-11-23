Maharashtra people repose faith in Modi, INDIA bloc will disintegrate: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad, Nov 23 (PTI) Hailing the victory of the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra, Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said people of the western state reposed faith in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi. He also said that the INDIA alliance would fall apart.

The union minister of state for Home alleged that Congress and its allies in Maharashtra "tried to spread misinformation against the BJP" but the voters did not believe that.

Usually, people would deny majority for a party in power, but, Mahayuti alliance's majority has improved despite being in power in the state, he said.

"Congress is an 'iron leg' (inauspicious) party. Nobody would stay with it. INDIA is sure to split and collapse," he told reporters in Karimnagar.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is on course to retain power in Maharashtra, as per the latest figures of the counting process in the November 20 elections.

PTI SJR ADB