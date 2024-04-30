Maharashtra police arrest 7 in UP and seize drugs worth Rs 20 crore

Thane, Apr 30 (PTI) The Thane police in Maharashtra have busted a drug manufacturing racket in Uttar Pradesh and seized drugs worth more than Rs 20 crore with the arrest of seven persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The accused were arrested with the help of Special Task Force officials in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said.

In March this year, the city police had busted another drug manufacturing unit in Uttar Pradesh.

"With the arrest of seven more persons, the number of accused held in connection with the case has gone up to 14. The total seizure done so far is Rs 48.14 crore," he said.

The entire episode opened up with the seizure of 15 grams of MDMA drug by the Kasarvadavali police on January 24, 2024, which was being probed by the Crime Unit I. During the investigation, the police arrested seven persons and found a factory that was involved in manufacturing drugs in Azamgarh of UP on March 18. They seized goods worth Rs 27,87,17,902 at that time.

During the interrogation of the accused, police came to know about two more accused, Vijay Pal and Bindu, who had set up a drugs manufacturing factory in the northern state, where the banned drugs MDMA was being manufactured.

Accordingly, a team of officials visited Jaunpur and Azamgarh to find the factory. On April 24, they raided the unit and arrested seven more persons from there. Police also seized 25 gm of MD crystal powder, a mixture of raw materials of 20 kg for manufacturing MD drugs, one car, and other raw materials and chemicals worth Rs 20,18,49,713, the official said.

During his questioning, one of the arrested accused, Sandeep Indrajit Tiwari alias Doctor, provided the formula for manufacturing the drugs, he said.

The arrested persons were produced before a local magistrate in Thane, who remanded them in police custody till May 6, he said. PTI COR MVG NP