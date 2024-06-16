Maharashtra police nabs two wanted accused from UP

Palghar, Jun 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra police have arrested two persons from Uttar Pradesh wanted in connection with cases of theft, drug peddling and attempt to murder, among other crimes, an official said on Sunday.

A team from the MBVV police apprehended Ashish Kumar alias Badhoria Rajkumar Bhatu (38) and Amit Kumar Pradeep Kumar (36) from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, an official said.

The duo were involved in chain snatching, drug peddling, attempt to murder, rape and offences under the Arms Act in different parts of the country, senior inspector Pramod Badakh said.

The police received a tip-off about the accused's whereabouts while probing into a case of chain snatching registered at Nalla Sopara police station in Palghar, he said.

The accused snatched a woman's chain and fled on a motorcycle. The police have seized the two-wheeler used in the crime, the official said.

The duo were involved in five crimes in the limits of Nalla Sopara, Arnala Sagri, Boisar of the MBVV police, Vartak Nagar-Thane city, and Civil Line-Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Investigations have revealed that the accused have cases to their name in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Uttarakhand, the official said. PTI COR MVG ARU