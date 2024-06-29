Maharashtra police recruitment drive: 24-year-old aspirant dies during physical test in Thane

Thane, Jun 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died on Saturday morning while taking part in the physical and ground tests of the Maharashtra police recruitment drive in Thane, an official said.

Deceased Akshay Birhade was from Amalner and the incident took place in Balegaon when recruitment for personnel of the State Reserve Police Force was underway, Shil Daighar police station senior inspector Sandeepan Shinde said.

"He collapsed while running the 25 metres course. The body was sent for post mortem and an accidental death case has been registered," Shinde said.

More than 17.76 lakh persons have applied for 17,471 constabulary posts in various units of Maharashtra police. The drive began on June 19. It includes 38,078 applications for 661 posts in Thane. PTI COR BNM