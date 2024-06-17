Maharashtra police recruitment drive: More than 17.76 lakh applications received for 17,471 posts

Mumbai/Thane, Jun 17 (PTI) A recruitment drive to fill 17,471 constabulary posts in Maharashtra police set to begin on June 19 has received a massive 17.76 lakh applications, an official said on Monday.

The recruitment drive is for posts of constables, drivers, band men, SRPF personnel and jail staff, the official said.

"For 9,595 constable posts, we have got 8,22,984 applications, while for 1,686 constable driver posts, we have received 1,98,300 applications. For 1800 prison constable posts, 3,72,354 applications have been received. We have received 101 applications for each post, while it is 206 per post in the prison department," he said.

Earlier in the day, details of the recruitment drive were given by Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner Milind Bharambe, Thane Additional Police Commissioner (Administration) Sanjay Jadhav and Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil for their units.

There are 231 constable posts in Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar police unit, for which we have received 8,423 applications, comprising 6,900 from men and 1,523 from women, the official said.

"In Thane, we have got 38,078 applications for 661 posts. Of these, 30,155 applicants are men and 7,923 are women. Additionally, 1,527 applications have been received for 20 driver positions, comprising 1,408 from men and 119 from women. In Palghar, we have received 3,577 applications for 59 posts," the official said.

In Navi Mumbai, 5,984 persons, comprising 4,622 men and 1,362 women, have applied for 185 constable posts, he said, adding the process involves physical tests, written examinations and interviews.

As the ground tests for the recruitment drive will start on June 19 at various units across the state, there is a possibility that one candidate is being called for the tests at two different places, the official said.

"Considering the situation, all the units in charge have been instructed to give different dates for the tests on the request of the candidate so that he/she can attend tests at both places. There should be at least a four-day span for the tests at two different places," he said.

The candidates should communicate about the same and their queries about the recruitment to raunak.saraf@mahait.org, the official said.