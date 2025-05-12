Maharashtra police search home of Kerala activist held for plotting war against govt

Kochi, May 12 (PTI) The Maharashtra police have conducted a search at the Kochi residence of a student activist and 'independent journalist' from Kerala who was arrested in Nagpur for allegedly preparing to wage war against the union government, police sources said here on Monday.

They said the Maharashtra police team, which arrived here on Sunday, was assisted by personnel from the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the Kerala police during the search carried out at the residence of Rejaz M Sheeba Sydeek (26), within the Edappally Police Station limits.

The search, which began at 9.30 pm on Sunday, has now concluded, they said, without providing further details.

Sydeek was arrested by Maharashtra police under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 149 (preparing to wage war against the Government of India), 192 (giving provocation with intent to cause a riot), 351 (criminal intimidation), and 353 (statements conducive to public mischief), among other provisions. PTI TGB TGB ROH