Maharashtra police team to question arrested Naxal leader Ashok Reddy

Nagpur, Aug 24 (PTI) A team of Maharashtra police would be questioning senior Naxal leader Ashok Reddy who was arrested in Jabalpur earlier this week, a senior official said here on Thursday.

Reddy (62) was among the first Naxal leaders who tried to create a base for the outlawed Maoist movement in eastern Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district, said special Inspector General of Police (Anti Naxal Operations) Sandeep Patil.

"He was one of the initial Maoist leaders from Telangana who came to south Gadchiroli and Sironcha. Currently he was a member of the Dandakaranya special zonal committee of the Naxals," Patil told PTI.

A team of Gadchiroli police has been sent to Jabalpur for Reddy's interrogation as he was active in Gadchiroli area, Patil said.

Reddy and his wife Raimti aka Kumari Potai (43) were arrested by the Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad from Jabalpur city on Tuesday. He was carrying a collective reward of Rs 82 lakh in Telangana, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

More than 60 criminal cases, including murder, attempt to murder, dacoity, rioting, attack on police, abduction, arson and cases under the Explosives Act, Arms Act and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) have been registered against Reddy in various states. PTI CLS KRK