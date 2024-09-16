Maharashtra Police Vidhi Adikhari Sanghatana gives memorandum to CM on pay disparity

Thane, Sep 16 (PTI) The Maharashtra Police Vidhi Adikhari Sanghatana submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on wage disparity among law officers in various departments, including police, a member of the association said on Monday.

"Maharashtra police department law officers face neglect, challenging conditions and pay disparity when compared to those attached to revenue, health, social justice and forest departments," he said.

A GR of March 2018 suspending the three-year re-selection process of police department lawyers is yet to be implemented, he added. PTI COR BNM