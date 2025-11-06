Maharashtra poll body orders formation of committee to examine model code exemption pleas

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) has directed that a committee headed by the chief secretary be formed to scrutinise proposals seeking exemption from the Model Code of Conduct during the coming local body elections.

The directive follows a suggestion made during a meeting held on October 16, 2025, chaired by state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare and attended by the chief secretary and senior officials from various departments, the poll body said in a release.

The committee, similar to the one constituted during the 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, will examine all proposals seeking relaxation from the model code and recommend suitable cases to the SEC for approval.

All government departments should route such proposals only through this committee, the SEC said.

As per Supreme Court directives, the election process for all pending local self-government bodies in the state must be completed by January 31.

Elections to municipal councils and nagar panchayats have already been announced, bringing the MCC into force. The newly formed committee will remain operational for all upcoming local body elections. PTI MR KRK