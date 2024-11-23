Maharashtra poll results unexpected, incomprehensible: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday called the Maharashtra poll results, in which the BJP-led Mahayuti put up a stunning performance, completely unexpected and incomprehensible.

Addressing a news conference, Thackeray said he could not believe Maharashtra, which listened to him as “kutumb pramukh” (head of family) during the coronavirus pandemic, would behave this way with him.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) comprising Sena (UBT), Congress and Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) suffered a crushing defeat, with its candidates winning or leading in about 50 seats, a far cry from the boasts by many of its senior leaders that the combine will trounce the Mahayuti.

Thackeray said the results reflect that there was a tsunami rather than a wave.

“We will keep fighting for the rights of Maharashtra,” Thackeray said.

The Mahayuti of BJP, Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP could win over 230 of the 288 seats in the state.

Of the 95 seats it contested, the Sena (UBT) was winning or leading in just 20 seats. By contrast, Uddhav's archrival Shinde, who split the Bal Thackeray-founded Shiv Sena in 2022, powered his outfit to an emphatic show. Shinde's Sena was winning or leading in 57 seats as per the latest figures shared by the Election Commission. PTI PR NR