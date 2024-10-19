Maharashtra poll results will also decide future of country: Akhilesh Yadav

Dhule: The results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will not only decide the future of the state but the country as well, Samajawadi Pary chief Akhilesh Yadav said here on Saturday.

Advertisment

Addressing a rally, Yadav announced Irshad Jahagirdar as the party candidate from Dhule city, making him the fifth nominee of the Samajwadi Party for the November 20 polls.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi is yet to announce its seat sharing arrangement.

Canvassing votes for Jahagirdar, Yadav asked his supporters to send an educated MLA to the state assembly.

Advertisment

Yadav also accused the BJP of splitting parties in the state and stealing power.

The results will change the politics of not only Maharashtra but also India, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asserted.

"Maharashtra polls is the election that will change the politics of the country. This is a historic election. After the poll results, the BJP government will go and when the government in Maharashtra goes the (Union) government in Delhi will also collapse." he asserted.

Advertisment

"When the (Union) government in Delhi goes, our CM (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) who takes a bulldozer with him will also go," he said.

He urged his supporters to ensure defeat of the BJP and its allies in Maharashtra so that it can change the government in Uttar Pradesh.

"The (Central) government in Delhi will not last long," he claimed.

Advertisment

Yadav claimed the Mahayuti government has made people "maha dukhi", adding to the woes of the country.

He also alleged that industries of Maharashtra were being taken to Gujarat.