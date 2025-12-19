Maharashtra: Polling for municipal councils and nagar panchayats on Saturday

Mumbai, Dec 19 (PTI) Polling will be held on Saturday for the posts of president and members in 23 municipal councils and nagar panchayats across Maharashtra.

Elections for 143 vacant member posts in various other municipal councils and nagar panchayats too will be held simultaneously, and counting will take place on December 21, the State Election Commission said.

The SEC announced the schedule for elections to 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats in the state on November 4, and polling was held on December 2 for 263 municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Voting in the remaining local bodies will be conducted on Saturday. PTI MR KRK