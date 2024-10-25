Maharashtra polls: 1250 of 1259 complaints on C-Vigil app on model code violations resolved

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) A total of 1,259 complaints were received on the C-Vigil app between October 15 and 25 in connection with the Maharashtra assembly polls, of which 1,250 have been resolved, an official said on Friday.

The C-Vigil app, which can be downloaded from any app store, helps citizens complain about model code of conduct violations, following which the state's chief electoral office initiates rectification action.

Since the code of conduct for the November 20 polls came into force on October 15, items worth Rs 100 crore have been seized, including unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals etc, the chief electoral office said.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI MR BNM