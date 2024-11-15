Maharashtra polls: 19 kg gold, 37 kg silver seized from car in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 15 (PTI) A Static Surveillance Team (SST) seized 19 kilograms gold and 37 kilograms silver, collectively costing around Rs 19 crore, from a vehicle in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday amid the election code of conduct in place, officials said.

Advertisment

The seizure was made in Sillod taluka of the district, an official release said.

"The SST seized 19 kilograms of gold and 37 kilograms of silver in Nillod Phata area located on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalgaon highway from a four-wheeler. The seized precious metals have been handed over to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Department by the Sillod city police station team," an official said.

The area falls under the Sillod assembly constituency.

Advertisment

Further investigation in this connection will be carried out by the GST department, he said.

Assembly elections in the state will be held on November 20. PTI AW NP