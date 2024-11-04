Maharashtra polls: 196 in fray for 15 Nashik district seats; Samir Bhujbal remains in race

Nashik, Nov 4 (PTI) A total of 196 candidates, including those from the ruling Mahayuti and opposition MVA, were left in the fray for 15 assembly seats in North Maharashtra's Nashik district after the process of withdrawal of nominations ended on Monday, officials said.

Advertisment

Monday (November 4) was the last date for withdrawal of nominations and it saw 141 candidates opting out of the November 20 poll race, leaving 196 contestants in the election arena, they said.

The ruling Mahayuti, consisting of the BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP, and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP (SP), are locked in a direct contest in most of the seats.

Prominent among those who withdrew their nominations included Hemlata Patil of the Congress, Ranjan Thakare of the NCP, Ankush Pawar of the MNS from Nashik Central, DL Karad from Nashik West and Dhanraj Mahale of the Shiv Sena from Dindori.

Advertisment

However, despite her party's directive, Rajashree Ahirrao of the Shiv Sena did not withdraw her nomination and will contest the polls from Deolali. As a result, the Mahayuti will have two candidates in Deolali -- Ahirrao (Shiv Sena) and Saroj Ahire (NCP).

The Shiv Sena and NCP are part of the ruling alliance along with BJP. Former MLA Yogesh Gholap is the Shiv Sena (UBT) nominee from the Deolali seat.

Former NCP member Samir Bhujbal, nephew of state cabinet minister Chhagan Bhujbal, also did not withdraw and will contest the elections from the Nandgaon assembly constituency.

Advertisment

He resigned from the NCP, headed by deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, and filed his papers as an independent candidate. Samir Bhujbal is taking on Mahayuti candidate, sitting MLA Suhas Kande of the Shiv Sena.

Polling for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted three days later. PTI COR RSY