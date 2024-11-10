Maharashtra polls: 202 persons cast votes from home in 18 seats in Thane district

Thane: A total of 202 citizens above the age of 85 as well as those facing at least 40 per cent locomotor disabilities have 'home voted' in Thane for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, a senior official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

These persons cast their votes on November 8 and 9, District Collector and Election Officer Ashok Shingare said.

"The 202 citizens comprise 166 above the age of 85 and 36 persons with disabilities (PwDs). This voting-from-home facility is part of a broader initiative by Election Commission of India to increase turnout. In all, 933 voters from 18 assembly constituencies in Thane district have registered for home voting facility," he said.

The process began on November 8, 2024, and will continue until November 17, Shingare added.