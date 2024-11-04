Maharashtra polls: 25 in fray in Bhokar where Ashok Chavan's daughter is BJP candidate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 4 (PTI) Twenty-five candidates were left in the fray in Bhokar assembly seat in Nanded after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls ended on Monday.
While 140 candidates had submitted nomination papers for the seat, 115 have now opted out, a poll official said.
The seat is a high profile one owing to the BJP giving ticket to Srijaya Chavan, the daughter of Ashok Chavan, a former Congress chief minister who recently shifted to the ruling party and was made a Rajya Sabha MP.
She is pitted against Tirupati Kadam of the Congress.
"Two ballot units will be deployed at each booth in Bhokar for the polls, results of which will be declared on November 23. Three ballot units will be deployed in each booth in Nanded North constituency where 33 candidates are contesting. There are 19 candidates in Nanded seat," the official said.
In Beed assembly seat, former minister Jaydatta Kshirsagar withdrew his nomination leaving his nephews Yogesh Kshirsagar, contesting on an NCP ticket, and sitting NCP (SP) MLA Sandip Kshirsagar in the race.
In Paranda seat in Dharashiv, Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ranjit Patil withdrew his nomination. The seat will now see a straight fight between Rahul Mote of the NCP (SP) and state minister and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena's Tanaji Sawant. PTI AW BNM