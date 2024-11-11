Advertisment
National

Maharashtra polls: 2700 ration kits worth Rs 15 lakh seized; Nagpur independent candidate booked


NewsDrum Desk


Nagpur, Nov 11 (PTI) Police and a poll flying squad seized 2,700 ration kits containing campaign materials of independent candidate Narendra Jichkar in Nagpur, after which a case was registered, an official said on Monday.

The kits, worth Rs 15 lakh, were seized on Sunday in Mahendra Nagar and Motibagh, he added.

"We found 220 kits in Motibag's Central Railway Colony and over 2,500 kits in Mahendra Nagar. The operation was carried out by a poll team. Jichkar has been booked for violating the model code of conduct and other offences," he said.

Jichkar, who is contesting from Nagpur West, denied the kits belong to him and claimed opponents had "planted" them to tarnish his image. PTI COR BNM

