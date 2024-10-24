Maharashtra polls: 278 seats finalised by Mahayuti, says Fadnavis after meeting Shah

Mumbai/Nagpur, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday said the Mahayuti has finalised distribution of 278 of the 288 assembly seats in the state, polls to which will be held on November 20.

Speaking to reporters at Nagpur airport after attending a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and key BJP strategist Amit Shah in New Delhi, Fadnavis said the remaining 10 seats will be finalised in the next couple of days.

"We (ruling alliance) have finalised 278 seats. The BJP's next list will probably be announced tomorrow. Our meeting in Delhi was very positive," he said.

The Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

So far, the BJP has announced candidates for 99 seats, the Shiv Sena 40 and NCP 38.

Shah on Thursday met Shinde, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar to iron out issues related to seat sharing.

The three leaders had rushed to Delhi for the second time within a week for consultations about seat sharing of the ruling Mahayuti alliance that were stalled due to differences over certain segments claimed by both the Shiv Sena and the BJP.

Sources said Shah asked the alliance partners to work unitedly and strengthen the coalition to take on the rival Maha Vikas Aghadi of the Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT).

Asked about the Mahayuti's poll pitch, Fadnavis said people have seen the speed at the which the Shinde government has worked for the state's development and people's welfare.

"We will contest the polls on this agenda," he asserted.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Fadnavis said the opposition party first announced it would contest on 120 seats and has now come down to 85.

"The Congress is yet to decide on its maths. Super computers and mathematicians are trying to figure how 85-85-85 (the formula of the Maha Vikas Aghadi's three constituents) is equal to 270," he said.

Asked about the Congress fielding Praful Gudadhe against him from Nagpur South West seat, Fadnavis congratulated the former.

The Deputy CM will file his nomination papers on Friday.

Results of the Maharashtra assembly polls will be declared on November 23. PTI ND CLS BNM