Maharashtra polls: 28 Dy SP-ACP rank officers, including 15 from Mumbai, transferred

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Maharashtra home department on Thursday transferred 28 deputy superintendent of police and assistant commissioner of police rank officers across the state, including 15 from Mumbai.

Assembly polls will be held in the state on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23.

ACP Mrityunjay Hiremath has been transferred as Kolhapur deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP), Shashikant Mane has been made Dy SP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), while Kumud Kadam has been appointed at Dy SP of highway police in Nashik, an official said.

Among others, CID Dy SP Tanveer Shaikh has been appointed as ACP in Mumbai. Kolhapur Dy SP Priya Patil too has been shifted to Mumbai as ACP.

Ahead of the polls, the Maharashtra director general of police had, on Wednesday, transferred more than 300 police inspectors from across the state.

The model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly polls is in force since October 15. PTI DC BNM