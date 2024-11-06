Maharashtra polls: 33 contestants in Nanded North seat, 3 in Shahada

Mumbai, Nov 6 (PTI) The Nanded North seat in Maharashtra has the highest number of 33 candidates in the fray, while Shahada in Nandurbar district has the lowest three contestants, as per figures provided by the Election Commission.

There are 4,140 candidates in the fray for the total 288 Maharashtra assembly seats which will go to polls on November 20, it said.

Maharashtra has more than 9.7 crore voters, of whom 22,22,704 are in the age group of 18-19 years, an Election Commission (EC) official on Tuesday said, citing updated electoral rolls.

As per the electoral rolls updated on October 30, the state has 9,70,25,119 voters, including 5,00,22,739 men and 4,49,96,279 women.

The state has 6,101 transgender voters, 6.41 lakh divyang (persons with disabilities) and 1.16 lakh service electors, said Maharashtra's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Chockalingam.

In order to boost the voter turnout, the poll body will set up 1,181 polling stations in high-rises and residential complexes in Mumbai, Thane and Pune, he said.

Similarly, 210 polling stations will be established in slums, the CEO said.

There are enough EVMs in the state. For 1,00,186 polling stations, there are 2,21,600 ballot units, 1,21,886 control units and 1,32,094 VVPATs, he informed.

For the state's 288 assembly seats, there are 142 general observers, 41 police observers and 71 expenditure supervisors, the CEO said.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23. PTI PR RSY GK