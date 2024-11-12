Maharashtra polls: 746 elderly and disabled persons vote from home in Thane

Thane, Nov 12 (PTI) A total of 746 persons above the age of 85 as well as those with disabilities have cast vote from their homes in Maharashtra's Thane district for the upcoming state assembly elections, an official said on Tuesday.

In all, 933 persons from 18 assembly constituencies of the district had registered for the home voting facility for the November 20 state polls.

Till Monday, 651 persons aged above 85 and 95 persons with disabilities from 12 assembly constituencies have exercised their franchise, a district poll official said.

The home voting facility, will be available till November 17, has been provided following all protocols to ensure maximum voting in the assembly polls, the official said. PTI COR GK