Maharashtra polls: AIMIM's Jaleel, Siddiqui lose in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) The Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis e Ittehadul Muslimeen's hopes of retaining its footing in Chhatrapati Sambhajninagar, Marathwada's largest district, faded on Saturday as both its candidates lost.

Its former Lok Sabha MP Imtiaz Jaleel lost in Aurangabad East seat against BJP leader and state minister Atul Save by 2161 votes, while in Aurangabad Central, Naseruddin Siddiqui was defeated by Shiv Sena's Pradip Jaiswal by a margin of 8,119 votes.

Both Save and Jaleel led alternatively as the rounds of vote counting progressed through the morning.

While the district's name was changed to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar some months ago, the names of the assembly and Lok Sabha seats continue to have Aurangabad. PTI AW BNM