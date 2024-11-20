Maharashtra polls: Ajit Pawar, RSS chief Bhagwat among early voters

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat were among the early voters to exercise their franchise as polling was underway on Wednesday for the state assembly elections.

Advertisment

NCP leader Ajit Pawar and his wife Sunetra Pawar cast their vote at Katewadi in Baramati area of Pune district.

The deputy CM is pitted against his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar in the Baramati assembly seat.

Yugendra Pawar also cast his vote along with his parents in Baramati.

Advertisment

Ajit Pawar said, "I am confident that the people of Baramati will stand behind me and I will win the seat with a big lead." The BJP, an ally of Ajit Pawar's NCP, on Tuesday played purported voice notes of Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole and NCP (SP) leader Supriya Sule to allege attempts to encash Bitcoins to influence the state elections, claiming it poses a serious question on the conduct of polls in a free and fair manner.

Asked about it, Ajit Pawar said an investigation should be done to verify the truth in the allegations.

"I was watching the news. I have known Patole for many years. He was the speaker and MLA and I can recognise his voice. Still I cannot correctly say about the voice as there are people who can imitate others' voice," he said.

Advertisment

"But as far as the voice in the present audio notes is concerned, it is Supriya Sule and Nana Patole's voice," the deputy CM further said, adding there will be an inquiry and truth will be known.

Bhagwat exercised his franchise at a polling booth in Nagpur's Mahal area soon after the voting began at 7 am.

Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, the RSS chief said in a democracy, voting is the responsibility of every citizen and appealed to the electors to vote on issues and ensure 100 per cent turnout.

Advertisment

"Whenever there is election, I first cast my vote early in the day and then do other works," he said.

Bhagwat said he was in Uttaranchal (Uttarakhand), but cut short his programme and came to Nagpur on Tuesday to vote. "I will leave today," he added.

"Voting is a duty which the electors should perform," he said.

Advertisment

In Mumbai, city BJP chief Ashish Shelar and former Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik was among the early voters.

Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan cast his vote at the Raj Bhavan club polling centre in Mumbai.

Congress leader Amit Deshmukh voted in Latur.

Advertisment

Many voters queued up at the polling booths in several constituencies of Mumbai since 6.30 am. PTI SPK CLS MR GK