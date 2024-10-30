Maharashtra polls: BJP to fight 148 seats, Congress 103

Mumbai, Oct 30 (PTI) The ruling BJP is contesting 148 assembly seats in Maharashtra, the highest among half a dozen major political parties in the ruling and opposition camps, followed by the Congress which is contesting 103 seats.

Nearly 8,000 candidates, including those from major political parties in the ruling Mahyuti as well as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), filed nominations for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra at the end of the process on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded candidates in 80 seats, while Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP has nominated 53 contestants for the November 20 polls. Five seats were given to other Mahayuti allies while no decision was taken on two segments.

In the MVA, the Congress is contesting 103 seats followed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) 89 and Sharad Pawar's NCP (SP) 87 seats. Six seats were given to other MVA allies, while there was no clarity on three assembly segments.

As many as 7,995 candidates have filed 10,905 nominations with the Election Commission (EC) for the polls, a statement issued by the office of the state's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Tuesday.

Filing of nominations by candidates began on October 22 and the process ended on Tuesday.

The verification and scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on Wednesday and the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is November 4 (till 3 pm).

In 2019, a total of 5,543 nominations were received by the EC throughout the state and 3,239 candidates finally contested the assembly polls that year.

As many as 361 candidates have filed 506 nominations in Nashik district for the November 20 assembly elections. Of these, 255 candidates submitted their papers on Tuesday.

Prominent candidates include cabinet ministers Dada Bhuse (Shiv Sena) from Malegaon Outer and Chhagan Bhujbal (NCP) from Yeola, Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) from Nandgaon, Rahul Dhikle (BJP) from Nashik East, former MLA Vasant Gite (Shiv Sena-UBT) from Nashik Central and sitting MLA Saroj Ahire (NCP) from Deolali.

State food and civil supplies minister Chhagan Bhujbal's nephew Samir resigned from the NCP and filed his nomination as an independent against sitting MLA Suhas Kande (Shiv Sena) from Nandgaon.

Polling will take place on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ND COR RSY GK