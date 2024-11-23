Maharashtra polls: BJP wins 24, ally Shiv Sena 15 and NCP 14

Mumbai, Nov 23 (PTI) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has won 24 seats in the Maharashtra assembly elections so far and is leading in 106 others, while allies Shiv Sena and NCP bagged 15 and 14 seats respectively.

The prominent winning candidates from the BJP include sitting MLA Nitesh Rane, who retained the Kankavli assembly seat in Sindhudurg district by a margin of 58,007 votes, state assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar, who won the Colaba seat by 48,581, and Shivendraraje Bhonsle from Satara who retained the seat by a significant margin of 1,42,124 votes.

Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil retained the Shirdi seat by a difference of 70,282 votes.

From the Shiv Sena, Nilesh Rane, the elder son of BJP MP Narayan Rane, won by a margin of 8,176 votes. State ministers from the party, Uday Samant and Deepak Kesarkar won from Ratnagiri and Sawantwadi constituencies by a margin of 41,590 votes and 39,899 votes respectively.

The Shiv Sena has won 15 seats and is leading in 39 others.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar won 14 seats and is leading in 27 others. Deputy speaker of Maharashtra assembly Narhari Zirwal won the Dindori constituency in Nashik district by 44,403 votes. Aditi Tatkare won from Shrivardhan constituency in Raigad district by a margin of 82,798 votes. PTI MR NP