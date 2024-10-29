Maharashtra polls: BJP's Archana Patil Chakurkar files nomination from Latur city

Latur, Oct 29 (PTI) Archana Patil Chakurkar, daughter-in-law of veteran Congress leader Shivraj Patil Chakurkar, on Tuesday filed her nomination as BJP candidate from Latur city for the Maharashtra assembly elections.

Chakurkar, a prominent member of the Lingayat community here, left the Congress and joined the BJP in March.

Chakurkar, accompanied by prominent Mahayuti leaders, including former union minister Bhagwat Karad, State Minister Sanjay Bansode and Abhimanyu Pawar, among others, filed her nomination.

She will take on Congress's Amit Deshmukh, who has been MLA from Latur City since 2009. He was also the medical education minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR ARU