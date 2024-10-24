Maharashtra polls: BJP's Chandrakant Patil files nomination papers from Kothrud seat

Pune, Oct 24 (PTI) Senior Maharashtra BJP leader and state minister Chandrakant Patil on Thursday filed his nomination papers from Kothrud seat in Pune district for the November 20 assembly polls.

A well-attended rally preceded his filing of nomination papers.

Before the rally, Patil, a former Maharashtra BJP chief, offered prayers at Kasba Ganesh Mandir, considered the 'gram daivat' (village deity) of Pune, and also visited the memorial of Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar.

Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol and leaders from Mahayuti allies Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena took part in the rally.

Maharashtra assembly poll results will be declared on November 23. PTI SPK BNM