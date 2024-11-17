Maharashtra polls: Cash, goods worth Rs 27.6 cr seized in Thane district amid poll code

Thane, Nov 17 (PTI) The authorities have seized cash, liquor and other contraband worth Rs 27.68 crore from 18 constituencies in Thane district since the code of conduct came into force for the November 20 state polls, an official said on Sunday.

As per a release issued by the district administration, the authorities have seized Rs 15.59 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 3.01 crore, narcotics worth Rs 1.79 crore, jewellery and valuables worth Rs 23.26 lakh, and materials valued at Rs 7.05 crore meant for free distribution since the code of conduct was enforced on October 15.

Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and flying squads intercepted vehicles and conducted inspections in vulnerable areas. The authorities monitored financial transactions, narcotics movements, and storage facilities.

Polls for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly will take place on November 20, and votes will be counted on November 23. PTI COR ARU