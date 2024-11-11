Maharashtra polls: Cash, liquor and jewellery valued at Rs 23.41 cr seized in Thane district so far

Thane, Nov 11 (PTI) In the run-up to the Maharashtra assembly elections, authorities in Thane district have so far seized cash, liquor and jewellery among other items, collectively valued at Rs 23.41 crore, an official said on Monday.

The total seizure from 18 constituencies till November 11 includes Rs 12.41 crore cash, liquor worth Rs 2.22 crore, narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 1.64 crore, jewellery and other valuables of Rs 23.26 lakh, and free distribution material valued at Rs 6.89 crore, the official stated.

"These actions underscore the district administration's commitment to uphold the code of conduct and prevent any unfair influence on the electoral process," said district collector and election officer Ashok Shingare.

Prominent candidates in the fray from Thane city include Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

Voting for 288 seats in Maharashtra will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23. PTI COR NSK