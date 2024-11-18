Maharashtra polls: Cash, liquor and other materials valued at Rs 22 cr seized in Palghar so far

Palghar, Nov 18 (PTI) Authorities in Palghar district have seized cash, liquor and other materials collectively valued at Rs 22 crore during the campaigning for the Maharashtra assembly elections, an official said on Monday.

The seizure includes Rs 16.14 crore cash, liquor valued at Rs 2.46 crore, drugs with an estimated cost of Rs 26.82 lakh, laptops, sarees, and cookers, said Palghar collector and election officer Govind Bodke.

The campaigning for the November 20 assembly polls is concluding at 5 PM on Monday.

A total of 2,292,066 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in six assembly constituencies in Palghar district for which 53 candidates are in the fray.

Of the total electorate, 1,187,589 are male voters, 1,104,246 are female voters, and 231 are transgender individuals.

In terms of polling logistics, there will be 2,274 polling booths across the district, with two deemed critical. Special attention will be given to seven booths, which will be manned by tribal and fishermen community members, Bodke said.

In a bid to ensure a smooth and secure election process, the district administration has mobilised 2,782 police personnel, 2,041 home guards, and eight companies of CISF and SRPF.

A total of 3,870 postal ballots have been cast so far. The district also has 326 service voters, who are eligible to vote through special arrangements, the district collector added. PTI COR NSK