Maharashtra polls: CM Shinde, Deputy CM Pawar file nomination papers

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputy Ajit Pawar and senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Monday filed their nomination papers for the November 20 assembly polls.

While Shinde is contesting from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane, Pawar is fighting from stronghold Baramati and Leader of Opposition in the assembly Wadettiwar submitted his nomination form for Brahmapuri seat.

Shinde was accompanied by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis when he filed his nomination papers. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from Kopri-Pachpakhadi.

Pawar is up against Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who is also the Deputy CM's nephew. Yugendra Pawar too filed his nomination papers during the day.

While Ajit Pawar held a large rally, Yugendra Pawar opted for a quieter approach.

Other prominent leaders who filed nomination papers during the day were state forest minister and BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray from Mahim.

Mungantiwar is in the fray from home turf Ballarpur constituency against Santosh Singh Rawat of Congress. Wadettiwar, a former minister in the MVA government, will square off against Krishnalal Sahare of BJP in Bramhapuri seat.

Former state home minister and NCP (SP) leader Anil Deshmukh's son Salil was supposed to file his nomination papers from Katol, a seat held by his father. However, Salil reached the returning officer's office late due to a rally. He will be now submitting his forms on Tuesday, which is the last day for the process.

The deadline to withdraw nominations is November 4.

Polling in Maharashtra will take place on November 20, while results will be declared on November 23. PTI ND BNM