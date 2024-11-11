Maharashtra polls: CM's anger over poor time management at rally captured on camera

Mumbai, Nov 11 (PTI) The need for time management and the sheer pace of poll campaigns came to the fore on Monday after Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visible anger over delay at a Mahayuti rally in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was caught on camera.

Advertisment

Shinde, who arrived to address a rally for his party candidate Sanjana Jadhav in Kannad assembly segment there, was upset after realising that two leaders were yet to make their speeches, which in turn would have delayed him for his next stop in the campaign itinerary. As a thumb rule, the senior most leader speaks last at rallies.

In a video, Shinde can be seen expressing his disappointment at local Shiv Sena leaders and also showing his wristwatch to colleague and Aurangabad Lok Sabha MP Sandipan Bhumre to signal poor time management.

Incidentally, on Sunday, Union minister Amit Shah encountered similar paucity of time at a rally in Morshi in Amravati. The BJP's key strategist and star campaigner apologised for having just five minutes to speak to those at the well-attended gathering since his helicopter was scheduled to take off at a specific time.

Advertisment

Recently, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray faced such a situation on the campaign trail.

While addressing a rally in Borivali, in the northern tip of Mumbai, Thackeray realised he would not be able to reach Prabhadevi, in the central part of the metropolis, to campaign for his son and Mahim MNS candidate Amit Thackeray.

To tide over the issue, Thackeray addressed his next rally in Versova, in west Mumbai, from Borivali via live telecast and then rushed to Prabhadevi.

Advertisment

Maharashtra assembly polls will be held on November 20, while votes will be counted on November 23. PTI ND BNM