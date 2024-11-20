Maharashtra polls: Colaba’s poor run continues; records 41.64 per cent voter turnout

Mumbai, Nov 20 (PTI) Mumbai’s Colaba assembly constituency, home to many super riches, has once again exhibited its infamous voter apathy, recording a mere 41.64 per cent turnout as of 5 pm on Wednesday.

The average turnout in the 288 seats of Maharashtra stood at 58.75 per cent, officials said.

After polling ended in the state, the Election Commission lamented that despite a range of measures taken by it for ease of voting besides motivational campaigns, urban voters in Maharashtra continued their “dismal record” of low participation in cities including Mumbai, Pune and Thane.

At 41.64 per cent, Colaba’s voting figure at 5 pm was a slight improvement over 2019, when the final turnout for the constituency in south Mumbai stood at 40.15 per cent. Here, BJP’s Rahul Narwekar is pitted against Heera Nawaji Devasi of Congress.

The constituency has offices of some of the country’s top industrial houses, public sector enterprises, and state government offices including Mantralaya and the legislature complex as well as the bullion markets. The constituency comprises areas like Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Nariman Point, Churchgate, Marine Drive, Chira Bazar, Masjid Bunder and Navy Nagar.

The Kalyan West seat in Thane district, another poor performer, reported a 41 per cent turnout, down from 41.91 per cent in the previous elections.

Officials have indicated that the final turnout data will be released on Thursday and current turnout figures might go up by about 3 percentage points.

By contrast, the Chimur assembly segment in Chandrapur district and the Nawapur seat in Nandurbar district each reported an impressive turnout of 74.65 per cent.

In the Chandgad assembly constituency in Kolhapur district, 74.61 per cent of the registered voters cast their ballots.

During a review meeting last month in Mumbai, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar had raised concerns over low turnout in urban areas like Colaba and Kalyan West. He pointed out the stark disparity between these constituencies and Naxal-hit regions, including Gadchiroli and Chhattisgarh’s Bastar which had recorded 78 per cent and 68 per cent turnouts, respectively, in the last polls.

Kumar had then asked Maharashtra officials, “When voters in regions like Bastar and Gadchiroli can participate in the electoral process, why can’t Colaba and Kalyan?” PTI ND NR