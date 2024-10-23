Maharashtra polls: Cong leaders meet Sharad Pawar to break MVA seat-sharing deadlock

Mumbai, Oct 23 (PTI) Hectic last minute parleys among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies to finalize seat-sharing for the Maharashtra assembly polls continued on Wednesday with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar playing the role of a mediator in resolving differences between the constituents.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Vijay Wadettiwar of the Congress, MPCC president Nana Patole and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Balasaheb Thorat met Pawar at YB Chavan Centre in south Mumbai as part of efforts to iron out differences among MVA constituents for the allocation of seats ahead of the November 20 polls for the 288-member house.

Patole said talks are still on over four to five assembly seats with competing claims and the matter will be resolved on Wednesday itself.

"Today, we held discussions over swapping seats. Our high command will decide on five seats (with overlapping claims). We are deciding our seat-sharing on merit. Today itself we will conclude the MVA talks (on allocation of seats)," Wadettiwar informed.

Asked if "differences" between Patole and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut over seat distribution have been resolved, Wadettiwar shot back, "Don't speculate on issues which don't exist." The Congress, NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) are constituents of the opposition bloc MVA.

While the MVA is yet to announce its candidates, ruling Mahayuti partners -- BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP -- have already declared their first list of nominees -- 99, 45 and 38 -- respectively. PTI MR RSY