Maharashtra polls: Cong releases ad to target Mahayuti govt over farmers' issues

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, the state Congress launched its campaign on Saturday to target the Mahayuti government over its "lack of support" for farmers.

Congress's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala released an advertisement titled "Injustice to Farmers - Ata Chalnar Nahi (not acceptable any more)" here.

Speaking on the occasion, Chennithala said the advertisement targets the Mahayuti government over its failure to support farmers.

"More than 20,000 farmers committed suicides in the last two years. It was due to the lack of crop loss compensation and failure to provide the minimum support price (MSP)," he claimed.

The ad also targets the Mahayuti over "false promises and corruption". Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis's pet project "Jalyukt Shivar" has been dubbed as the "Jalmukt Shivar" in the advertisement.

"With farmers' anger simmering across the state, this ad will help the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) focus public outrage against Mahayuti's anti-farmer policies. With the election merely weeks away, this sharpened focus on farmer issues is likely to cost the Mahayuti dearly," Chennithala said.

Elections to the 288-member state assembly will be held on November 20, and the counting of votes will take place three days later. The Congress is contesting the election as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with Shiv Sena (UBT) and Nationalist Congress Party (SP).