Maharashtra polls: Congress has eaten benefits of others but its hunger continues, says MP CM

Amravati, Nov 14 (PTI) The Congress has appropriated the benefits of Maharashtra's citizens but its hunger to snatch remains, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Thursday.

He was addressing a poll rally for the BJP-led Mahayuti in Amravati's Melghat, which for several decades has hit the national headlines for widespread acute malnutrition among its residents, especially children.

Yadav also said the Congress was unhappy when the grand Ram Temple was built in Ayodhya and its idol consecrated in January this year.

"If they don't like Lord Ram, then you must ensure the party's 'Ram naam satya' (a chant that accompanies funeral processions among Hindus)," Yadav told the crowd.

"They (Congress) do not like it when I speak about Dharma and Sanatan culture. They ask me why I keep speaking about Dharma. Then should I speak about Adharma? You (Congress) never talk about Dharma because you do not believe in Dharma," he asserted.

Hailing the Ladki Bahin Yojana of the Eknath Shinde government, Yadav said the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls were about saving our culture and solving the problems faced by "our mothers and sisters".

The Congress only talked about solving problems, but the Mahayuti went ahead and implemented a scheme like Ladki Bahin Yojana, the MP CM said.

Under the scheme, women get Rs 1500 per month as aid if their annual family income is less than Rs 2.5 lakh.

"The women in India have given respect to its family culture, but the Congress will never understand this. They want Bangladeshi infiltrators, who are indulging in love jihad with our Adivasi and OBC daughters," he alleged.

'Love jihad' is a term often used by right-wing groups to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to convert Hindu women through love marriages.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, "Why do you talk like a hungry person? You have eaten what belonged to others but your hunger remains insatiable. Maharashtra is stuck with such people." Praising the Mahayuti government for declaring 'desi' cows as 'rajya mata-gomata', Yadav said the Congress did not like the decision.

"The BJP believes in God that keeps giving. But these people (Congress) only believe in taking," Yadav asserted. PTI CLS BNM