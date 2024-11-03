Maharashtra polls: Congress rebel from Sangli meets Jarange to seek support

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) Congress rebel Jayashri Patil, who has filed her nomination as an Independent from the Sangli seat, met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Sunday seeking support for the Maharashtra assembly election.

Advertisment

Jayashri Patil is Lok Sabha MP Vishal Patil's sister-in-law and the wife of late state minister and prominent Congress leader Madan Patil.

They belong to the family of Maharashtra chief minister late Vasantdada Patil.

Jayashri Patil filed her nomination as an independent after the Congress announced the candidature of Prithviraj Patil from the Sangli assembly constituency, currently represented by the BJP's Sudhir Gadgil.

Advertisment

The rebel met Jarange with her supporters and brother-in-law Vishal Patil in Jalna.

"We approached Jarange to seek his support as Jayashri is eager to contest the election as an independent candidate. She has already filed her nomination, and there is significant support for her," said Vishal's brother and former Union Minister Pratik Patil.

According to sources close to Jayashri Patil, she has also requested the Election Commission to issue her the electoral symbol of an "envelope", which her brother-in-law used during the Lok Sabha elections and won.

Advertisment

Congress has fielded Prithviraj Patil from Sangli after considering the strong campaign he ran against Gadgil in the 2019 assembly elections, and lost by less than 7,000 votes. PTI ND ARU