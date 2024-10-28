Maharashtra polls: Congress replaces Kolhapur North contestant with royal family member

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) The Congress on Monday announced candidates for four seats for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls, including a replacement for the Kolhapur North segment.

As per the party's announcement, royal family member Madhurimaraje Chhatrapati will contest from Kolhapur North in place of Rajesh Latkar.

The Congress also announced candidates for Akola West, Colaba in south Mumbai and Solapur City.

The Congress has so far announced candidates for 102 seats, and this is the third time it has had to replace a contestant.

On Sunday, it replaced Sachin Sawant from Andheri West segment with former MLA Ashok Jadhav. In Aurangabad East seat, the party replaced Madhukar Deshmukh with Lahu Shewale. PTI ND BNM