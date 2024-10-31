Maharashtra polls: Dalit, Muslim leaders meet Jarange for common minimum programme

Jalna, Oct 31(PTI) Several Dalit and Muslim leaders on Thursday met Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna and announced their commitment to formulate a "common minimum programme" for the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls.

Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Jarange asked Dalits and Muslims to support candidates backed by him and also asked Marathas to do likewise for Dalit and Muslim candidates.

"Our unity is needed to challenge the established power and defeat those who work against our communities," Jarange said.

Islamic scholar Sajjad Nomani slammed the BJP for "dividing the nation on religious lines" and said a unified front was important to avoid splitting of votes.

"We have decided to issue a common minimum programme for the elections. Our unity is an example not only for Maharashtra but the entire country," Nomani said.

Seconding his stand, Dalit leaders Rajratna Ambedkar and Anandraj Ambedkar also said unity was essential to throw out "entrenched power". PTI AW BNM