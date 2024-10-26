Maharashtra polls: Ex-CM’s son upset as Cong denies him ticket from Nilanga in Latur district

Latur, Oct 26 (PTI) The Congress’ decision to field Abhay Salunke in Nilanga in Latur district for the upcoming Maharashtra polls has upset former chief minister Shivajirao Patil Nilangekar’s son Ashok Patil Nilangekar.

Advertisment

The party on Saturday announced its second list of candidates for the November 20 elections, ignoring Ashok Patil Nilangekar, who had lost to Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar of BJP in 2019.

“When the Congress had no leaders here, we stood with them. Today, the party ignored us. I’ll speak to my supporters and decide our next course of action,” he told reporters, suggesting a rift in the party unit in the constituency.

Salunkhe (46), who was associated with Shiv Sena and MNS before joining Congress, will face off with sitting MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar, whom the BJP has renominated.

Advertisment

His wife Asmita Salunkhe said her husband has worked tirelessly for society for the past 30 years.

“He has been committed to resolving issues faced by ordinary people in our constituency. Despite facing defeat in 2014 (when he contested on an MNS ticket), he remained undeterred, doubling down on his efforts. He spends more time on social work than at home,” she told PTI.

Supporters of Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar are confident that the BJP candidate will again emerge victorious, stressing that he wields considerable influence in the region. Nilangekar’s supporters contend that his experience and political acumen make him the ideal choice for the BJP.

Advertisment

The MLA has already completed one round of campaigning in all villages in the constituency, they claimed. PTI COR NR