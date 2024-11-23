Maharashtra polls: Fadnavis wins from Nagpur South West seat, victory margin dips from 2019 edition

Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis won the assembly polls from Nagpur South West seat defeating his Congress rival Prafulla Gudhade Patil by a margin of 39,710 votes.

Fadnavis received 129401 votes, while Patil secured 89,691 votes.

However, the BJP stalwart's victory margin reduced by 9,643 votes when compared to the 2019 polls.

He has won from the seat for the fourth time. This is Fadnavis' sixth assembly poll win. In 1999 and 2004 he had won from Nagpur West. PTI CLS BNM