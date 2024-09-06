Maharashtra polls: Gadkari, Fadnavis to spearhead BJP campaign, 21 leaders in various panels

Nagpur, Sep 6 (PTI) All leaders of the BJP from Maharashtra along with Union minister Nitin Gadkari will take part in the campaign for the upcoming assembly polls, the party's state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on Friday.

Talking to reporters about the BJP's assembly poll plan, he also said 21 leaders will be part of various committees across Maharashtra under Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, adding that responsibilities have been assigned.

"The BJP's plan for the Mahayuti has management up to the booth level. Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Ashwini Vaishnaw will also be involved in poll campaigning in Maharashtra. We requested Nitin Gadkari ji to give full time for election campaigning and he agreed," Bawankule said.