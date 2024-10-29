Maharashtra polls: How Nana Patole stamped Rahul Gandhi’s anti-reservation stance

New Delhi: Since India's independence, the Congress party has publicly admired the Constitution and its architect, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. However, their actions have often appeared to contradict this admiration. Critics argue that Congress has not fully implemented Ambedkar's constitutional provisions, particularly by applying different constitutional standards in Kashmir compared to the rest of India.

The Congress has been accused of leveraging the Constitution and Ambedkar's legacy more as political tools during elections. Throughout various Lok Sabha campaigns, Congress leaders like Sam Pitroda and historical figures such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi have been criticised for their opposition to reservations meant for disadvantaged sections of society, which Ambedkar envisioned to uplift these groups.

In stark contrast, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only preserved but also extended reservations for the non-creamy layer within these communities.

Nana Patole's remarks on reservation

Recently, Nana Patole, the Maharashtra State President of the Congress, has stirred controversy by endorsing a policy shift. During a public discourse, Patole stated, "When Rahul Gandhi mentioned in the US that we would reconsider the reservations once everyone achieves equality, he was merely thinking ahead. This is the stand of Baba Saheb Ambedkar as well, to aim for a society where reservations are no longer needed because equality has been achieved."

This clarification, however, has led to interpretations that Congress might be planning to dismantle the reservation framework, causing uproar among Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC).

The BJP has questioned Congress's legal and moral authority to alter these constitutional provisions, fueling a debate about the potential erosion of rights for these communities. This stance by Patole has been seen by critics as an indication of Congress's intention to end reservations, leading to significant backlash from the affected communities.

Impact on Dalit communities

Despite Congress's claim of upholding the Constitution, they have been accused of favoring the Muslim community over Dalits. This sentiment was reinforced by a statement from a senior Congress leader suggesting that Muslims have the first right over India's resources, which has led to allegations of neglecting Dalit interests. Congress's governance has been criticised for instances of violence against Dalits, further alienating these communities.

The ongoing debate reflects a deep political and social divide on the reservation issue. While SC, ST, and OBC communities see any move to end reservations as a betrayal of Ambedkar's vision for social justice, the BJP reaffirms its commitment to support and expand reservations for the deprived classes, positioning itself as their protector against what they describe as Congress's anti-reservation intentions.